Andy Cohen Rehomes His Dog Wacha Due to Aggression

Andy Cohen's dog, Wacha, is now living in a new home, he shared on Friday.

In an Instagram post, the 51-year-old Bravo host shared a video of himself hugging and kissing Wacha, whom he adopted in 2013 from See Spot Rescued, which rescued him from a West Virginia kill shelter. In the emotional post, Cohen said the beagle-foxhound is now permanently living in a new home after he began to show signs of aggression and numerous specialists told him that rehoming him was for the best.

"As you may know, Wacha is my first baby, my beautiful rescue puppy," he wrote. "He is my pride and joy. When he came into my life, my world changed. Over the nearly seven years that I've been blessed to have Wacha in my life, we have worked to address some occasional random signs of aggression. No effort was spared in the attempt to help Wacha feel adjusted. After an incident a few months ago, numerous professionals led me to the conclusion that my home is simply not a good place for him."

Cohen said keeping Wacha wasn't a good choice for both his 1-year-old son, Benjamin, and Wacha himself.

"Keeping him here could be catastrophic for Ben and worse for Wacha," he wrote. "The good news is that he now has a permanent home with his second family, in the place he lived every single time I went out of town. He is thriving. We still see each other, but a piece of my heart is gone. I miss his weight on top of me first thing in the morning. I miss him waiting for me in front of the shower. And I miss the sound of his paws on the floor when I come home."

"I am not the same person I was when I got him," he continued. "My dog changed me. He opened me up to love.. to caring… and ultimately to having a family. When I think of him - let’s be honest, when don’t I think of him - it’s with the clarity that we were meant to come into each other’s lives exactly when we did, and that he’s happy, which gives me peace of mind. We did rescue each other. Thank you, Wacha."

Last month, the official Instagram account for Wacha shared that he was in Connecticut amid the coronavirus pandemic, and not with Cohen and Benjamin in New York.

The last photo of Wacha and Cohen together on Wacha's Instagram account is from October.

Meanwhile, back in February 2019, Cohen shared a sweet picture of his dog nuzzling Benjamin's face.

"Many have asked how @therealwacha & his brother are getting along," Cohen wrote at the time. "Here you go!#loveyourpetday."

