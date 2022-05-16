Andy Cohen Reveals Why He's Excited About Being a Girl Dad, Teases 'Real Housewives of Dubai’ (Exclusive)

Andy Cohen is looking forward to life with his newborn baby daughter, Lucy. Specifically, he's excited for one thing about being a girl dad in particular.

The Watch What Happens Live host spoke with ET at NBCUniversal's upfronts presentation in New York City on Monday and talked about his baby girl, whom he welcomed via surrogate late last month.

"It's exciting! I'm already looking at her trying to think of how I want to do her hair," Cohen shared. "I have a lot of ideas that I'm workshopping."

The TV personality and producer said he "already knows how to braid," so he doesn't have to worry about learning that skill.

"[And] I've got the greatest up-close view of hairdos every night on Watch What Happens Live!" Cohen said. "I talk to the hair and makeup people every night at my show."

Cohen is also the father to a 3-year-old son, Ben, and he says his little boy loves his new baby sister, "But maybe he loves her so much he wants to hit her? So I'm monitoring the situation closely."

While Cohen's hands are full with his adorable children, he's also gearing up for the launch of a brand new spinoff of his Real Housewives franchise, The Real Housewives of Dubai, and Cohen says it's going to be quite a bit different from the other Housewives shows.

"I think people are going to be very surprised how much Dubai plays into things and the rules of Dubai and what's allowed for women there and what's not, and I think it's gonna blow a lot of stereotypes out of the water," Cohen shared. "You're gonna see a lot of things that you didn't expect to see in Dubai."

"There's a lot of expats [in Dubai] and the lifestyle is bigger there, the glamour is intense and it's just a totally different playground for them," he added. "I mean, it's somewhere we've never seen before."

The Real Housewives of Dubai premieres June 1 on Bravo.