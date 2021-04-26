Andy Cohen Says 'KUWTK' Reunion Special Will Cover 'Everything': Plastic Surgery Rumors, Family Drama and More

Andy Cohen is giving fans some insight about the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special he taped with the family over the weekend!

While chatting with co-host John Hill on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live, the Watch What Happens Live host gave listeners a tease as to what to expect from the upcoming special, which will feature Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian West, Kourtney Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Scott Disick. Cohen also addressed whether it will go down like the heated discussions he's had with cast members from The Real Housewives franchise over the years.

"Kim and Khloe specifically were like, 'We want to do this. We want to do this right. We want to go out with a bang. We want this, we want to go there. Do your thing,'" Cohen shared. "But it was a bit, kind of intimidating, when I sat down with them because they were so not used to this. And I think that Kris very consciously didn't want it to have the rancor that some Housewives reunions have, or the, you know, level of acrimony."

"The thing is, the Kardashians ... they're not going to get out there and fight. That's not what they do, and it's not what I wanted from them," he continued. "My goal was to talk about everything. To quote Bethenny Frankel, 'to mention it all.' I will say that by the end of the day, I do not think that there was a topic that we did not cover."

Cohen revealed that the special will cover a wide range of topics, everything from Kim's famous sex tape with Ray J to her 72-day marriage to Kris Humphries to why she split from Kanye West after six years of marriage. Plus, the tea on all those plastic surgery rumors, dating drama and how the family really feels about Lamar Odom, Tristan Thompson and more.

"By the way, I fell in love with the whole family, in the way that I think everybody who watches that show ultimately winds up falling in love with them," Cohen gushed. "I really fell in love. I think they're really impressive. ... I just think they got a bad rap in terms of, you know, brains or whatever, but they're all really smart. They know what they're doing."

"But Khloe and Kim, I think had the best sense of what they were getting into at the beginning of the day. I had never met Kylie or Kendall ... and I went into them. I was like, 'Look, I'm asking everything,'" he added. "I think as it went on, I think they all really started leaning into it. Kendall at the end said, 'Wow, this was so great. We actually, we talked about so much stuff we have never talked about and have never been able to put to bed or address. And we did it.' We actually did it."

Cohen previously teased that nothing would be "off-limits" for the reunion special.

"We're going to cover all 20 seasons of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, in a kind of Housewives-style reunion show," he said earlier this month during SiriusXM's Reality Checked. "Nothing's off-limits with this crew. I don't know if I can even say when we're filming it, but we're filming it."

"It will look like a real reunion show that you know and love, and this is something that I've wanted to do for a long time," he continued. "When they announced that it was their final season, I was like, 'We've got to do this. We have to do this the right way,' you know?"

The 20th and final season of Keeping Up With the Kardashians is currently playing out on E!, with new episodes airing Thursdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET. Hear more in the video below.