Andy Cohen Shares Surprising DM Exchange With an Online Troll

Andy Cohen wasn't afraid to confront an online troll, and the response wasn't exactly expected. The 53-year-old Bravo personality shared a screenshot on Instagram of the DM exchange on Instagram, crossing out the commenter's photo and not revealing their name.

"Social media in a nutshell," the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen host, who is dad to two-year-old son Ben, captioned the post.

In the DMs, the unidentified commenter wrote, "You should try and be a better person for your son."

Cohen replied, "What am I doing wrong?"

The person was seemingly taken aback that Cohen responded to them, writing, "Oh wow, didn't expect a response. I was just being a troll. You're doing fine. Sry."

Cohen wrote back, "I am indeed a real person, thanks for understanding." The commenter replied, "It's so cool that you responded. You probably shouldn't confront trolls though."

Cohen's final message read, "You probably shouldn't troll people though." The commenter liked this message.

Cohen's celebrity friends were quick to comment on the exchange.

Savannah Guthrie wrote, "Is this real? Because omg."

Southern Charm star Shep Rose wrote, "That is patently insane. And not even a little surprising. We are so screwed 🤦‍♂️."

Padma Lakshmi commented, "Oh dear lord."