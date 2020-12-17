Andy Cohen's Son Ben Has His First Big Snow Day in NYC -- and It Will Surely Warm Your Heart

It may be freezing in New York City -- but this video of Andy Cohen's son will warm your heart. The Watch What Happens Live host took to Instagram on Thursday to share a cute clip of his 1-year-old son trudging through the snow.

"You can do it, buddy!" Cohen encourages his son in the sweet video, as Ben struggles to walk through the fresh snow. "Wow, it's deep, right?"

"Oh my god, this is awesome," he marvels, panning the camera up to the snowy scene ahead of them. "Look at this day!"

Cohen captioned the video, "❄️ first big snowstorm! ❄️."

It's an exciting time in Cohen's household, as he recently revealed a new milestone in Ben's friendship with Anderson Cooper's son, Wyatt.

"Anderson and I now are basically killing time between naps like many other parents," Cohen said on Tuesday's The Late Show With Stephen Colbert. "I go over to Anderson's house every weekend and we hang out and the boys have just gotten to the point where they're acknowledging each other. Ben hugs Wyatt and gives him a little kiss. Wyatt reached for him the other day."

"It was a big moment," Cooper agreed.

And while Ben was recently dethroned by Wyatt as People magazine's 2020 Cutest Baby Alive, Cohen insisted there was a peaceful transition of power.

"You know what, Ben, of course, is the cutest baby alive," Cohen said of his son. "We got the offer from People magazine, and I thought that it would be very selfish, especially in a year of turmoil for us to take that award, so we said, 'Let's give it to Wyatt Cooper this year. Because hasn't Anderson been through enough, quite frankly?'"

