Angela Kukawski, Business Manager Who Worked With the Kardashians, Found Dead

Celebrity business manager Angela Kukawski, whose A-list clients have included the Kardashian family and Nicki Minaj, has died. The Los Angeles Police Department announced Wednesday that they have arrested her boyfriend, Jason Barker, on suspicion of murder. Kukawski was 55.

Kukawski was reported missing on Dec. 22. According to the LAPD statement, Los Angeles and Simi Valley police responded the following day, Dec. 23, to the 1500 block of Patricia Ave. in Simi Valley, where they found her body inside her vehicle, which was parked on the street.

Barker, 49, has since been arrested and charged with murder, according to police. Detectives allege that Barker killed Kukawski inside their Sherman Oaks home, placed her body in the car and then drove to Simi Valley, where the car was later discovered.

Kukawski worked at Boulevard Management in Woodland Hills, and her clients over the years included the Kardashians, Minaj, Kanye West, Offset and the estate of Tupac Shakur, according to Variety.

“We are saddened and heartbroken by the loss of our colleague, Angie Kukawski,” Boulevard’s Todd Bozick told Variety. “Angie was a kind, wonderful person, and she will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our deepest condolences go out to all of Angie’s family and friends.”

