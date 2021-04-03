Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo Step Out for Dinner in Beverly Hills

It's a girls night out for Angelina Jolie and Ellen Pompeo!

The actresses were spotted out and about in Beverly Hills, California, on Wednesday, enjoying dinner at the upscale Italian restaurant E Baldi. Jolie, 45, wore a white dress with nude heels, while Pompeo, 51, went with an all-black ensemble. Both were wearing face masks as a safety precaution amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

A source tells ET that Jolie and Pompeo are neighbors and friends. The source adds that their daughters are good friends as well.

The outing comes just a few days after Pompeo appeared on CBS Sunday Morning, revealing that she's still "trying to figure out" the future of Grey's Anatomy. She's played the beloved role of Meredith Grey since 2005.

"I can't say. We honestly have not decided," Pompeo said, when asked if the show will continue after its 17th season, which is the last year of her contract. "We're really trying to figure it out right now. What story do we tell? To end a show this iconic, how do we do it?"

"I just want to make sure we do this character, and this show, and the fans [justice]," she added. "I want to make sure we do it right."

As for Jolie, she recently appeared on the cover of British Vogue, giving fans a rare glimpse inside her home life with the six children she shares with ex Brad Pitt -- Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins Vivienne and Knox, 12.

"Even though I wanted to have many children and be a mom, I always imagined it kind of like Jane Goodall, traveling in the middle of the jungle somewhere," Jolie told the magazine. "I didn't imagine it in that true, traditional sense. I feel like I'm lacking in all the skills to be a traditional stay-at-home mom. I'm managing through it because the children are quite resilient, and they're helping me, but I'm not good at it at all."

Jolie, who has been going through a divorce and custody battle with Pitt since 2016, was also open about where she's at in terms of finding happiness. "I don't know. The past few years have been pretty hard," she admitted. "I've been focusing on healing our family."

"It’s slowly coming back," she added, "like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body."

Hear more in the video below.