Angelina Jolie and Zahara Have Sweet Mother-Daughter Moment at Variety's Power Of Women Event

Angelina Jolie had a special date at Variety's Power of Women event.

The movie star attended the event at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills on Thursday night with none other than her 16-year-old daughter, Zahara Jolie-Pitt. The two shared a sweet mother-daughter moment while posing for photos on the red carpet.

Angelina looked elegant in a draping long-sleeve light brown gown. Her daughter was equally as gorgeous in an all-white top and trousers ensemble.

While on the red carpet, the actress and Zahara also posed with honoree inauguration poet Amanda Gorman.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jon Kopaloff/WireImage

Angelina had the pleasure of introducing the young poet during the event and presenting her with Variety‘s Power of Women honor.

"The young woman of grace, who stepped fearlessly to the podium on inauguration day. Not just the youngest but the strongest voice we could ask for in that moment. The Amanda we see today might seem as if she leapt into our times, fully formed, to summon our better angels. But there was an Amanda we didn’t see,” Angelina said during her speech, per Variety.

The Oscar winner praised many of Amanda's achievements and concluded by stating, "Those who have the power of free speech – the weapon of free speech – must combine to defend those who do not. We need voices like Amanda’s, those lights in the dark. May you burn fiercely, and light the way for others."

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Lifetime

Angelina's latest outing comes after she and The Weeknd were spotted together Saturday night. The actress and the 31-year-old singer enjoyed a private dinner at Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica, California. Though they arrived separately, a source told ET they left together in the "Blinding Lights" singer's car.

"They seemed pretty relaxed, like they had a good night, and they didn’t seem to mind so much being spotted this time," the source said.

