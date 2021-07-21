Anna Faris Secretly Marries Michael Barrett

Congratulations to Anna Faris and Michael Barrett! The 44-year-old actress and the 51-year-old cinematographer are married. Faris revealed she and her now-husband eloped on the latest episode of her Anna Faris is Unqualified podcast with guest, Chopped's Gail Simmons.

"I think we've spent the last year in a place of reflection, in a place of kind of prioritization to some degree, a place of anxiety, a place of like, whatever, assessment. But I'm looking around, just so, just my fiancé's right...he's now my husband," Faris revealed on the podcast.

The news was met with congratulations before Faris apologized to her husband for blurting out the news.

"Yes, we eloped...I'm sorry. I didn't know... I'm sorry, honey. I just blurted that out, but it just feels [like] I can't say fiancé anymore," she said to Barrett. "Thank you, it was awesome. It feels great. It was at a local courthouse up in Washington state. It was great."

The former Mom star said she accidentally revealed the news in a similar way to her family.

"We saw my family and it kind of slipped out the same way," Faris revealed. "My aunt asked me, 'You are going to be a stepmom. How are you feeling about that?' and I said, 'Well, actually, I am a stepmom as of like 4 days ago, but it was great."

She added of their intimate nuptials, "Everything about it just felt right, so anyway, thanks guys... It was great. It was,​​ San Juan island up in Washington state... which is just the most magical place on earth."

The two sparked marriage speculation when Barrett was spotted wearing what appeared to be a wedding ring while out to dinner with friends at Tallula's in Santa Monica, California over the weekend.

This is the third marriage for Faris. She was previously married to Ben Indra from 2004 to 2008, and later married Chris Pratt in 2009. Faris and Pratt's divorce was finalized in 2018 and they share an 8-year-old son, Jack.

Faris has been dating Barrett since 2017. In a candid conversation with Dax Shepard for his Armchair Expert podcast back in March 2018, she said she wasn't sure if she could see herself getting married for a third time.

"I need to figure out what the purpose is," she said. "Is it safety for your children? Is it convention? Is it so other people respect your relationship more?"



"For me, I’m just not quite sure where it fits," she added.

The actress has clearly changed her tune with Barrett. Rumors that the couple was secretly engaged first started swirling in November 2019, when the actress was seen wearing a ring on her left finger out in public. She confirmed they were engaged in February 2020 during her appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden, though her Mom co-star, Allison Janney, previously spilled that Faris and Barrett had been engaged "for a long time" to Us Weekly a month prior.

In March, Faris talked about what she's learned from her previous marriages while chatting with Gwyneth Paltrow on her podcast.

"My two other marriages were with actors and I don't think we did a great job of eliminating competitiveness," Faris said. "Or at least I didn't, being a proud person, and not wanting to reveal vulnerability."

"Any hint of competitiveness and comparison, I didn't handle that very well, I don't think," she continued. "And I hope I've grown from that."