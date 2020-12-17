Anna Kournikova Shares Rare Photos of Her Twins for Their Third Birthday

Anna Kournikova is celebrating her twins! The 39-year-old former tennis player took to Instagram on Wednesday to share new pics of Lucy and Nicholas, the twins she shares with Enrique Iglesias, in honor of their third birthday. The longtime couple also have a daughter, 10-month-old Mary.

In separate posts, which were both simply captioned "3! ❤️," the proud mom displayed individual shots of her two eldest children.

Lucy, wearing a blue floral look, grinned at the camera in her photo, while Nicholas, in a polo shirt and a backwards baseball cap, offered a toothy smile in his pic.

The rare twin pics came months after Kournikova's prior post, which featured a sweet image of baby Mary. In the adorable shot, Kournikova and Iglesias' youngest was smiling as she sat on a couch, while sporting a sleeveless, white, polo dress.

"Wimbledon here I come," the proud mom captioned the post.

Kournikova and Iglesias haven't been super active on social media in recent months. A source recently told ET that the couple and their kids are enjoying "their quiet time in Miami" while quarantining amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Since the addition of their daughter earlier this year, the focus has been on her but also giving the twins their alone time," the source said. "Enrique and Anna are very private and have been protective of the twins during COVID-19 with not many people getting the chance to be around them."

In March, just months after Mary's arrival, ET spoke with Iglesias about being a father to a newborn again.

"I'm not sleeping, but I'm having a great time!" he said. "I mean, I wouldn't change it for nothing in the world."