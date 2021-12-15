Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer Say They 'Never' Want Their Kids to Watch 'True Blood' (Exclusive)

Anna Paquin and Stephen Moyer are setting some serious boundaries when it comes to what their kids watch.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to the couple at the American Underdog premiere Wednesday night, where they shared which one of their TV shows and movies are totally off limits.

"They haven't watched any True Blood yet," Moyer revealed of their kids watching the HBO classic. "Obviously," Paquin added, agreeing with her husband.

When asked if they ever will, the couple had the same answer: "Never."

"Never," Paquin maintained. "Never, if it's anything to do with us," Moyer said, doubling down on his wife's answer.

It's a stance they've both decided on, at least while the twins, Poppy and Charlie, 9, are still young.

"We've very intentionally not brought them into this aspect of our lives, because frankly, they're minors, and I don't feel comfortable making that decision for them, because it's permanent," Paquin went on to stress.

Between the two of them, they have a long and large breadth of work, with Paquin getting her start in the business when she was just 11 years old. And while their kids are still young, the couple is already itching to get them to work.

"I get to start making jokes about, 'Why don't you have a job yet?'" Paquin quipped.

"Why aren't you at work?" Moyer chimed in. "Yeah, it's where they are actually. We've got them literally down a mine. When she said they're minors, she actually meant that they are mining right now."

All jokes aside, the couple, who both looked dapper on the carpet in black, truly just want their kids to enjoy their childhood.

"I would like them to get to be kids," the Flack actress expressed. "I think that I'm speaking for, not just from myself here, from the last 18 months, I think kids just getting to do normal kid stuff is a pretty big priority, you know?"

Paquin's new sports drama, American Underdog, is one she did let their kids see. In the film, she plays Brenda Warner, the wife of a two-time NFL MVP, Super Bowl champion and Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner, in a film that shares how the football star went from stocking shelves to throwing game-winning passes.

"I'm really excited to see it actually because I haven't seen it yet," Moyer revealed. "I was working somewhere, and they got to see it. The kids got to see it."

"Oh yeah, that was actually really fun," Paquin said of seeing their kids watch the film.

The twins enjoyed it too, with Moyer telling ET that they were "blown away" by seeing mom on-screen.

"They were really blown away," Moyer shared. "I was gonna say, they loved it," Paquin concurred. "It was quite surreal watching [them]."

See Paquin in the inspirational and touching true story when American Underdog hits theaters Dec. 25.