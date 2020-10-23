Anne Hathaway Celebrates 'The Witches' Premiere in Stunning Rooftop Gown Shoot

x
No sense letting a good gown go to waste! Anne Hathaway is excited to celebrate the release of her new film, The Witches, on HBO Max, and the 37-year-old actress didn't let the lack of premiere in pandemic times get her down. 

On Thursday, she took to a London rooftop opposite the lit up Harrods department store to pose for a stunning photo in a tulle-covered cherry red Ralph and Russo gown. 

"🔮No premiere, no problem🔮" Hathaway captioned the shot. "I hope you all enjoy Robert Zemeckis’s reimagining of #TheWitchesMovie, streaming on @HBOMax today!"

Hathaway has been very excited about her new project, which is an adaptation of the classic Roald Dahl children's book of the same name. 

She recently shared a time-lapse video showcasing the "magical" way the makeup team created the terrifying look for her character, the Grand High Witch. 

Everyone: It’s magic! Me: #TheWitchesMovie

She also joined in the "How It's Going" challenge, showing off her childhood witch costume and her glamorous movie look. 

