Anne Hathaway Gives the Pillow Challenge a 'Princess Diaries' Twist While in Quarantine

Anne Hathaway knows that what the world needs now is a little nostalgia!

While in quarantine, the 37-year-old actress decided to participate in the wildly popular Pillow Challenge, and fashioned a dress that would even make The Devil Wears Prada's Miranda Priestly proud.

Standing in front of large blue butterfly wings, Hathway posed with a blue pillow tied around her that she paired with two white pillows coming out from underneath. She pulled the DIY outfit together by wearing black boots, sunglasses and headphones, which was a staple style of her character, Mia Thermopolis, in the 2001 movie The Princess Diaries.

Hathaway even quoted the movie in her Instagram caption, writing: "'A Queen is never late; everyone else is simply early.' 👑 #pillowchallenge."

Hathway isn't the only celebrity to take the pillow challenge. In fact, she's not even the only Oscar winner!

Halle Berry also showed just how elegant a pillow can be when she made one into a dress. "You already KNOW you couldn’t keep me from the #PillowChallenge 😂," she captioned the Instagram pic.

Meanwhile, fans of The Princess Diaries are wondering if Hathaway's recent post is a hint that a third movie could be coming.

Her co-star, Julie Andrews, spoke with ET back in October about a possible sequel.