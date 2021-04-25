Anthony Hopkins Dances With Salma Hayek to Celebrate His Surprise Oscar Win

Anthony Hopkins may have missed picking up his second Oscar in person, but he's still celebrating his win in style! The 83-year-old actor had fun with his pal, Salma Hayek, on Tuesday at his home in Wales.

"Celebrating with the king @anthonyhopkins 👑 his 2nd Oscar for his extraordinary performance in The Father," Hayek captioned a sweet video.

In the clip, Hopkins is dancing to Leonard Cohen's "Dance Me to the End of Love" by himself before Hayek, 54, comes into the frame, dancing with him. They end on a sweet hug.

It's unclear exactly how the A-listers know one another, but Hayek also attended Hopkins' 2003 Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Hopkins became the oldest living actor to take home the Best Actor award on Sunday for his role in The Father.

He did not attend the show and instead was at his home in Wales.

The actor's rep, Jeremy Barber, released a statement to ET about breaking the news to Hopkins. "I am happy to confirm that Tony was asleep in Wales and that I called him at 4 a.m. to wake him up and give him the news that he had won," he shared. "He was so happy and surprised and filled with gratitude."

Hopkins first won the Best Actor Oscar in 1992 for his role as Hannibal Lecter in The Silence of the Lambs.