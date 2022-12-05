Anthony Rapp and Partner Ken Ithiphol Welcome First Child-- See the Photo of Newborn

Anthony Rapp and Ken Ithiphol are new dads! On Monday, Ithiphol and the 51-year-old actor both posted a photo of themselves with their newborn baby.

"Ken and I are thrilled to share that our family has grown! 💜🌟," Rapp captioned the family photo. "Our son, Rai Larson Ithiphol, was brought into the world on Friday, December 2, 2022, by an incredibly generous surrogate, to whom we are eternally grateful. (Rai is pronounced like 'rye' or 'chai.') We love him very much."

Rapp and Ithiphol have been dating for several years and got engaged in 2019. "So something happened tonight. I asked @teerakeni if he would marry me and he said yes. I am so very happy and I’m so very thrilled to share this news," Rapp posted to Instagram on Nov. 10, 2019.

For more baby news, check out the links below.