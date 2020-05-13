Archie's Birthday in Quarantine: Meghan Markle Bakes Cake and Prince Harry Helps With Decorations

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made sure their son, Archie, had a laid-back yet memorable first birthday party in quarantine. The family is currently isolated in Los Angeles after first leaving the United Kingdom and then relocating to Canada following their decision to step down as senior members of the royal family.

Little Archie rang in his first birthday earlier this month, and the Sussexes tried their best to make it a special occasion. Sources tell ET that Meghan made Archie's strawberries and cream birthday cake herself, and that Harry helped with decorations and blew up balloons.

In addition to Harry and Meghan, Guy the beagle and a black Lab the couple adopted in 2018 were in attendance for the festivities. As for who saw the little cutie on his big day, sources tell ET that Archie had Zoom meetings with godparents, friends and family.

ET's royal expert, Katie Nicholl, recently opened up about the family's new life in America.

"I'm told that they feel a great sense of freedom and they’re really enjoying their new lives, and they’re enjoying things a bit more on their terms," she told ET.

Harry and Meghan previously FaceTimed with Queen Elizabeth II for her birthday last month, and Nicholl noted of Harry, "He's speaking to his grandmother a lot."

