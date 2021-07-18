Ariana Grande and Husband Dalton Gomez Enjoy Night Out at Christina Aguilera Concert

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez enjoyed a night out with friends on Saturday. The newlyweds headed to the Hollywood Bowl for Christina Aguilera's concert with the LA Phil -- and Grande couldn't get enough of it.

Grande and Gomez, who married on May 15, posed for a photo with pals Alfredo Flores and Ray Rock. The "7 Rings" singer masked up as the Delta variant has sparked a rise in COVID-19 in Los Angeles, pairing her blue face covering with a knitted bucket hat.

The GRAMMY winner reposted a group photo from the night on her Instagram Story and gushed over Aguilera's performance.

"@xtina screaming," Grande wrote alongside a video of the performer. "I love you congratulations to you & the @laphil on a STUNNING show."

As for Grande and Gomez, a source recently told ET that the pair have "really been enjoying married life."

"Ariana is happy and feels very relaxed," the source said. "She feels like she is entering a new chapter of life and is excited to see where it goes."

"Ariana and Dalton felt like before they were married they couldn't be as open about their relationship without it being scrutinized in the media and now they feel way more at ease," ET's source added. "They have plans to travel more together and feel closer than ever."

According to the source, the two enjoy "making unified decisions."

"Ariana is Dalton's first priority in everything that they do and he really values her and shows it," the source said. "Ariana loves that Dalton is super chill and how understanding he is of her."

