Ariana Grande Announces 'Sweetener' Tour Movie on Netflix

Ariana Grande is coming to Netflix! The 27-year-old singer announced on Wednesday that her Sweetener World Tour is making its way to the streaming platform later this month.

"dec 21st, a year after closing, the sweetener world tour is coming home to u," Grande wrote on Twitter of her most recent tour, which concluded with a show in Inglewood, California, last December.

In a lengthier Instagram post, Grande explained what the film means to her.

"releasing this as a love letter to u all, in celebration of all that we’ve shared over the past few years," she wrote. "i know this project only captures some of one tour (out of all the other hundreds of shows and moments we have shared over the past six or seven years… jesus lol) but i just wanted to thank u all for showing me more in this lifetime already than i ever dreamed of."

"making music and doing all of this has been all i’ve known or fully given myself to consistently for a very long time now," Grande continued. "although my heart is looking forward to a change of pace, i wanted to express again just how eternally thankful i am. i’ve learned, seen and felt so much. it’s been such an honor to share so much of this life with u."

Grande also teased that the trailer for the concert film will debut on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

In the concert film's synopsis, Netflix revealed that the flick will follow Grande's world tour, showing off her performances at a London show and sharing never-before-seen footage of the singer at home and on the road.

"The film offers an exclusive peek at the many facets of the passionate, raw, and always real artist and provides backstage access to the pre-show rehearsals, iconic styling, and the intimate and emotional moments that are the reason for the special connection she has with her fans," the synopsis reads.

Ariana Grande: Excuse Me, I Love You will premiere on Netflix Dec. 21.