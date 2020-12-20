Ariana Grande Engaged to Dalton Gomez: See Her Ring!

Ariana Grande is engaged! The "7 Rings" singer has a new ring on that finger, as she announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez on Sunday.

The proposal comes just nine months after news broke that Grande and Gomez, a luxury real estate agent, were dating. Grande announced her engagement on Instagram, in a slideshow of photos of herself and Gomez -- and her sparkly new accessory. The singer's unique ring appears to be a diamond with a pearl.

"Forever n then some," Grande captioned her post, as fans and friends freaked out over the exciting news in the comments.

Grande and Gomez went Instagram official in June, just before her 27th birthday. In May, a source told ET that she and Dalton were "in a really good place" when it comes to their relationship as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The source also said that Grande's past highly publicized relationships have made her cautious when it comes to sharing about her personal life. The singer's exes include Pete Davidson -- whom she was engaged to from June to October 2018 -- and the late Mac Miller.

"Ariana has had some hesitation being so public about her relationship with Dalton as she's seen how that has worn on her past relationships," the source said. "Dalton and Ariana are in Los Angeles together during quarantine, and it has been a great opportunity for them to spend quality time together."

See more on Grande in the video below.