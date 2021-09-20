Ariana Grande Fans Celebrate Her 'Voice' Debut With Amazing Throwback Tweets

Before she was a coach on The Voice -- Ariana Grande was a major fan of the show!

As Ari made her debut on season 21 of the NBC singing competition on Monday, her fans took to social media to celebrate how far the singer has come in the 10 years since she was fangirling over the show on Twitter.

The Voice's official account retweeted the Aprill 2011 tweet from Ari, which reads, "The judges' opening performance on #TheVoice was absolutely amazing. What voices! This show is fantastic already. @NBCTheVoice xx."

The Voice's very first season premiered on April 26, 2011, which means that Ari was watching a performance with Adam Levine, CeeLo Green, Christina Aguilera and her fellow season 21 coach Blake Shelton!

The judges' opening performance on #TheVoice was absolutely amazing. What voices! This show is fantastic already. @NBCTheVoice xx — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) April 27, 2011

But that's not the only cute throwback connection the Arianators found to the performer's Voice debut. The "Thank U, Next" singer also shared an amazing Twitter exchange with Kelly Clarkson in 2013, eight years before they were coaching together.

"Okay, who the heck is this girl & where did she come from?!" Kelly tweeted on Sept. 8, 2013, sharing a clip of Ariana and Mac Miller performing their hit "The Way" on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. "Someone just sent me this & wow she is killer & only 19!"

Ari even replied to the tweet, writing, "omg that's me hi kelly clarkson thank you ily."

@kelly_clarkson omg that's me hi kelly clarkson thank you ily 💕 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) September 8, 2013

Who knew that eight years later, they'd be delivering a show-stopping rendition of Aretha Franklin's "Respect" on The Voice's season 21 premiere?

ET caught up with the Voice coaches during their season 21 press conference ahead of Monday's premiere, where John, Kelly and Blake placed the target squarely on Ariana's back as the first-time coach this season -- especially because so many of the show's young singers idolize the two-time GRAMMY winner's vocal talent and chart success.

"Of course she's a threat!" John said with a laugh. "She is hugely talented, hugely successful and has legions and legions of fans that know how to use the internet and vote."

"There's no disadvantage when you're Ariana Grande," Kelly agreed. "She can't say it. I will."

"It's embarrassing to follow her [onto the Voice stage]," Blake joked of the audience's enthusiasm for the "7 Rings" singer. "It exposes my lack of celebrity."

As a longtime "huge fan of The Voice," Ariana was humble about her possible advantages, but said she couldn't wait for fans to see how her season 21 team comes together.

"I have watched many seasons and I love watching the show," she said. "It always has the best energy. It's such wholesome, inspiring television, and I love seeing the different voices and watching so many people start careers for themselves. It's a beautiful, amazing thing."

The Voiceairs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC. See more from season 21 in the video below!