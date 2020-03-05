Ariana Grande Reflects on Nickelodeon Days As She Wins a 2020 Kids' Choice Award

Ariana Grande has a new award to add to her collection.

The singer took home the award for Favorite Female Artist at Nickelodeon's Kids’ Choice Awards 2020: Celebrate Together, which aired on Saturday. Grande kicked off her video acceptance speech by thanking her fans "so, so, so much" for their votes and support.

"I'm very appreciative," she said. "Nickelodeon always will hold such a tremendous place in my heart, not only because of Victorious and Sam & Cat and the amazing years I spent working with them, but also just for SpongeBob, you know?"

Grande was also nominated for Favorite Song for her track "7 Rings," but that award went to Billie Eilish's track, "Bad Guy."

The "Thank U, Next" singer has kept her fans busy amid quarantine. Grande has previously impressed them with at-home performances. Her stellar rendition of "I Won't Say I'm in Love" from Herculesduring the Disney Family Singalong was a viral sensation. With news of a live-action version of the Greek god tale in the works, fans are already petitioning to have Grande play Meg.

The GRAMMY winner also performed as part of Jason Robert Brown's virtual SubCulture Artist-in-Residency concert, singing a stunning rendition of the mournful ballad "Still Hurting" from Brown's musical, The Last Five Years.

