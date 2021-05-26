Ariana Grande Shares Breathtaking Pics From Wedding Day With Dalton Gomez

Ariana Grande is the most beautiful bride!

The 27-year-old singer took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a series of breathtaking photos from her wedding day with Dalton Gomez, marking the first pics we've seen from their private nuptials. The two tied the knot in an intimate, informal ceremony held at the singer's home in Montecito, California, on May 15.

The photos showcase Grande's gorgeous wedding day look, which consisted of a custom lily-white silk charmeuse empire waist column gown by Vera Wang, accented with a sculpted neckline, an exposed bra strap closure and a plunging back. Grande completed the timeless ensemble with pearl and diamond earrings by Lorraine Schwartz (that matched her engagement ring!) and a hand-pleated bubble veil topped with a satin bow.

According to Vogue, Grande's wedding day look (styled by Mimi Cuttrell) was reminiscent of the look Audrey Hepburn's character, Jo Stockton, famously wore in Funny Face. Hair stylist Josh Liu gave her a classy half-up, half-down 'do with soft curls, while Ash Kolm perfected her natural makeup.

Other pics show the stunning decorations that served as a backdrop to the place where the couple officially said "I do," along with photos of Dalton, dapper in a Tom Ford suit, adorably picking Grande up and sweeping her off her feet. Vogue reports that both Grande's mother, Joan Grande, and father, Ed Butera, gave her away, "which was a personal high point and one of the most special moments for the bride." Grande's beloved rescue dog, Toulouse, was also part of the ceremony.

Grande also posted a black-and-white snapshot of her and Gomez sharing a sweet kiss. "5.15.21," she captioned it.

A source confirmed to ET earlier this month that "Ariana and Dalton got married in a small private ceremony."

"The couple wanted the ceremony to be private and took precautions to make sure that happened," the source added. "The ceremony started in the afternoon and went into the night. Ariana and Dalton are ecstatic and look forward to their future together.”

As ET previously reported, Grande announced her engagement to Gomez back in December. Romance rumors between the two first sparked in February of last year, and they made their relationship public in Grande and Justin Bieber's "Stuck With You" music video last May. At the time, a source told ET that Grande and her luxury real estate agent beau were "in a really good place" as they quarantined together in Los Angeles amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Hear more on their love story in the video below.