Ariana Madix, Halle Bailey, Riley Keough and More Stars to Present at 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards

MTV has announced the star-studded presenter lineup for the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards, featuring a mix of celebrities from the worlds of film, television, and music.

Among the presenters are Ariana Madix from Vanderpump Rules, Gal Gadot from Heart of Stone, Tiffany Haddish from Haunted Mansion, and Anthony Ramos from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts.

Other stars who will be presenting at the show include Riley Keough and Sam Claflin from Daisy Jones & The Six, and Dominique Fishback from Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Television stars will also be well-represented at the awards show, with Chelsea Lazkani and Chrishell Stause from Selling Sunset andKatie Maloney, Scheana Shay, and Lala Kentall from Vanderpump Rules on the presenter lineup.

Also set to present are Halle Bailey and Jonah Hauer-King from the upcoming live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid, as well as several cast members from the hit show Yellowjackets, including Jasmin Savoy Brown and Sophie Nélisse. The music industry will be well-represented, with Busta Rhymes and Lil Dicky taking the stage to present as well.

In addition, MTV revealed the 16 nominees competing in the social category for Best Musical Moment, sponsored by SONIC. Voting will begin on May 1 and close on May 5, with the winner to be announced live during the show.

The nominees include Daisy Jones & The Six's "Look At Us Now (Honeycomb)," Don’t Worry Darling's "Jack’s Tap Dance," Elvis' "Trouble," Ginny & Georgia's "I Will Survive" (Bachelorette Party), M3GAN's "Titanium," Matilda the Musical's "Revolting Children," Purple Hearts' "Come Back Home," RRR's "Naatu Naatu," She-Hulk: Attorney at Law's "Body," Saturday Night Live's "Big Boys," Stranger Things' "Running Up That Hill," The Last of Us' "Long Long Time" (Bill & Frank Play Piano), The School for Good and Evil's "You Should See Me in a Crown," The Summer I Turned Pretty's "This Love (Taylor's Version)," Wednesday's "Goo Goo Muck," and Young Royals' "Simon’s Song."

Earlier this month, MTV also announced the full list of nominees for the upcoming awards ceremony, with some of the biggest names in entertainment up for the coveted golden popcorn trophies. This year's nominees include a mix of scripted and unscripted content from film, television, and streaming services.

In the scripted categories, Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things and The Last of Us lead with six nods each, while The White Lotus and Wednesday have four each.

Stranger Things received nominations for Best Show, Best Performance in a Show for Millie Bobby Brown, and Best Villain for Priah Ferguson. The Last of Us, an adaptation of the popular video game, received nominations for Best Limited Series, Best Performance in a Limited Series for Pedro Pascal, and Best Hero for Bella Ramsey.

The White Lotus, a satirical comedy-drama series set at a luxury resort, was nominated for Best Show, Best Performance in a Show for Jennifer Coolidge, and Best Villain for Murray Bartlett.

Wednesday, a series based on the Addams Family, received nominations for Best Show and Best Performance in a Show for Jenna Ortega. Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and Vanderpump Rules each nabbed two nominations a piece.

Additionally, Jennifer Coolidge is set to join a prestigious list of hilarious people when she's honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards with the Comedic Genius Award.

MTV announced that the White Lotus star will become the sixth recipient of the highly coveted award, which honors actors who have made incomparable contributions to the world of comedy, providing a major influence through their work and transforming the genre at-large. She joins past recipients Jack Black (2022), Sacha Baron Cohen (2021), Melissa McCarthy (2016), Kevin Hart (2015) and Will Ferrell (2013).

The event will be hosted by Drew Barrymore and take place at Los Angeles' Barker Hangar on May 7, and will air at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

You can see the full list of nominations here.