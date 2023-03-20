Ariana Madix Tells Tom Sandoval She Wants Him 'to Die' in First 'Vanderpump Rules' Scandoval Footage

The time has come, Vanderpump Rules fans (and everyone else who has become sucked into the Scandoval of it all!). In the new midseason trailer for the Bravo reality series, viewers get to see the first footage of the fallout between Tom Sandoval and his ex Ariana Madix over his alleged affair with Raquel Leviss.

Sandoval is seen kissing someone in bed as it cuts to Scheana Shay declaring herself the "OG home wrecking whore of this group," before saying, "and then came Lala [Kent] and now you." Shay is talking about Leviss, who laughs in the clip, which is clearly taken before the pair's alleged altercation in the wake of the cheating scandal news.

Leviss is also seen kissing Tom Schwartz as his ex Katie Maloney declares that they are not divorced yet. Leviss is also seen kissing Garcelle Beauvais' son Oliver Saunders who is "married with kids."

Leviss' ex James Kennedy claims that an unnamed man wants to get with Raquel as his co-stars walk away grossed out. The tension between Sandoval and Madix is then shown when he talks about "having sex with somebody four times a year."

"I cannot have sex with somebody who feels like a stranger," Madix says.

Once the news is out, Sandoval tells Madix, "I wish we both would have tried harder."

"You don't deserve one f**king tear of mine," Madix replies.

During that same conversation, Sandoval asks Madix if she wants anything, presumably to drink, and she responds, "For you to die."

Madix and Sandoval split in earlier this month after almost 10 years together. It has since been revealed that Madix allegedly caught Sandoval with inappropriate text messages on his phone from Leviss while at his band's show. In the fallout since, Sandoval and Leviss have been accused of having a months-long affair in secret.

Sandoval, Leviss, and Madix have all publicly released statements since the news broke. Bravo cameras have been filming the aftermath and the cast is preparing for the upcoming reunion taping.

Last week, a source told ET, "Ariana is getting ready for the Vanderpump Rules reunion. She's preparing herself and getting in the correct mindset for it. She is planning on coming in calm, cool, and collected, but also say her piece."

"She wants to send a huge message and make a big statement. Ariana has been staying quiet for the most part throughout all of this, but that's all going to change once the reunion starts filming. It's going to be wild," the source added.