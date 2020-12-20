Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham Expecting Baby No. 2 After Suffering Miscarriage

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and his wife, Lauren Burnham, have a baby on the way!

Six months after the couple revealed they suffered a miscarriage, the 39-year-old former Bachelor and his lady love shared the exciting news with their friends and followers on their Instagrams on Saturday. Luyendyk posted an adorable family pic that included their 1-year-old daughter. In the pic, he holds up a sign that reads, "Big Sister, July 2021."

"And then 2020 completely redeemed itself!" Luyendyk wrote alongside the pic.

Burnham posted a video on her Instagram of the family taking photos together. In the clip, she shows off her burgeoning baby bump and little Alessi wears a shirt that says, "Big sister."

"It’s hard to know what to say right now. I’ve been crying on and off for the past 3 months...right now is no different. So so grateful.🌈," she captioned the clip.

The Bachelor couple also have an Instagram for their little girl. On it, they posted the news with a photo of Alessi holding the "Big Sister" sign.

In May, Luyendyk and Burnham revealed they suffered a miscarriage in a video posted to their YouTube channel.

"We made so many plans," Luyendyk and Burnham shared in the video description. "We bought a new house with more space, we planned how we wanted to tell you all and we envisioned our future with Alessi's little brother/sister. We were planning to share our journey through pregnancy with you, but unfortunately we didn't get the happy story we had hoped for."

At the time, the pair expressed that they wanted to share their experience so others know "you're not alone." "Hopefully the next time you see a video with the word pregnancy it’s positive and it’s good news," he said. "We'll get through this."

Luyendyk and Burnham married in January 2019, nearly a year after he proposed on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. Burnham was the runner-up on his season of the ABC dating show; they got engaged after he broke up with his final pick, Becca Kufrin.

