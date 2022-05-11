Ariel Winter Explains the Real Reason She Moved Out of Los Angeles

Ariel Winter has pulled up stakes and gotten herself out of Los Angeles. The actress is now opening up about what motivated the big move.

The actress sat down for a chat on the Quitters podcast, hosted by Chad Sanders and Winter's Modern Family co-star and on-screen mom, Julie Bowen -- and she reflected on how her desire for a normal life lead to her exodus from the City of Angels.

"Part of the reason I always hated L.A. is because I have been followed by paparazzi for a very long portion of my life," Winter, 24, shared. "And I really, really dislike having my space invaded."

"I don't like pictures of me when I haven't signed up for pictures of me. I don't like feeling watched," she continued. "I've always just wanted to live a very, very normal life, just have a normal existence."

For Winter, leading a low-key life with an expectation of privacy was something she "never really felt like I could do" in Los Angeles, because, "Everywhere I went, someone's taking my picture."

While Winter didn't disclose where she's moved to, she explained how she first made the decision.

"People have always been like, 'You don't like L.A., why don't you just move'... and then I just randomly looked and decided why not," she shared. "We sold our cars, got an Escalade to fit all the dogs for the drive, put my house on the market and sold my house."

The actress explained that getting hounded by paparazzi meant never having peace, and having her every move dissected and misconstrued.

"Everything normal that I would do, it's not going to stay normal," Winter said. "It's really just about the feeling of not being comfortable to do normal things."

"It feels like a different thing here," she said of her new locale. "I'm going to get to live some of the young adult [life] I haven't been able to live."

