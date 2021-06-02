Armie Hammer Is Dropped By His Agency WME Amid Social Media Scandal

Armie Hammer has reportedly been dropped by his agency, amid his social media scandal. The 34-year-old actor is no longer represented by WME, according to multiple reports. ET has reached out to the agency for comment.

The news comes a week after Hammer left his starring role in the Paramount+ series The Offer, about the making of The Godfather. He also dropped out of Jennifer Lopez's rom-com, Shotgun Wedding. Josh Duhamel has since replaced Hammer.

Last month, direct messages allegedly written by Hammer surfaced. In the DMs, he allegedly details graphic sexual fantasies, some with references to cannibalism. It has not been confirmed that the messages were authored by Hammer, and he's called the allegations "bulls**t."

Additionally, the Call Me By Your Name star was recently compelled to issue a public apology after sharing a video to his private Instagram account showing a lingerie-clad woman whom he referred to as "Miss Cayman."

In a statement, the Miss Cayman Islands Universe Committee said they were "very disturbed by the video and would like to confirm that the woman is not the reigning Miss Cayman Islands and has no affiliation to the Miss Cayman Islands Universe pageant."

Hammer later issued an apology, clarifying, "The person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman... I am genuinely sorry for any confusion my foolish attempt at humor may have caused. My deep sympathies to Miss Cayman, who I don't know, and to the entire organization, as I had no intentions of implying she was actually Miss Cayman."

