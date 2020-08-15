Ash Christian, Actor and Emmy-Winning Producer, Dead at 35

R.I.P. Ash.Christian.
The Emmy-winning producer and actor died in his sleep on Thursday while vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, ET can confirm. He was 35. It was confirmed on Saturday morning that he died of natural causes.
“Ash was a great friend, colleague and partner in crime. He was a champion of indie film and filmmakers and his love of the process of putting movies together was infectious," his producing partner, Anne Clements, told ET. "He had so much more life to live. My heart goes out to his family especially his mother. The world lost one of the good ones."
According to a press release obtained by ET, Christian had a few projects "in various stages of production" at the time of his death. One included As Sick As They Made Us, Mayim Bialik's directorial debut that was set to start filming this year.
Christian was born in Paris, Texas, in January 1985. He moved to Los Angeles at 16 and wrote, starred and directed in his first feature film, Fat Girls, at 19. Based in Dallas, he had his own production company, Cranium Entertainment, which produced films such as Hurricane Bianca, 1985 and Coyote Lake.
The filmmaker, director and actor also appeared on shows such as The Good Fight, The Good Wifeand Law and Order.
Bianca Del Rio, who starred in Hurricane Bianca, took to Instagram to mourn her friend's death, writing, "2020 is a rough year. @ashchristian you will be missed. 💔. Thank you for always having faith in me. Rest well, my friend 💔 ."
Hannah Marks and Thora Birch were among Christian's many peers who also took to social media to pay their respects. See their messages below.
RELATED CONTENT: