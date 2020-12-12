Ashanti Tests Positive for COVID-19

Ashanti has tested positive for COVID-19. The "Rock Wit U" singer shared her diagnosis with her fans on social media on Saturday. Ashanti, 40, added that she is "OK and not in any pain."

"Hey y'all I can't believe I'm saying this but I tested positive for COVID-19," she shared with her followers. "I'm OK and not in any pain. I'm actually down to do the Verzuz from my house…we're trying to figure it all out!!!"

Ashanti was scheduled to go head-to-head with Keyshia Cole in the latest episode of Verzuz at 5 PM PT/8PM ET on Saturday. Their battle has since been rescheduled for Jan. 9, 2021.

Shortly after her post, Ashanti went on Instagram Live to explain her diagnosis, sharing that she "is ready" to continue with the Verzuz battle.

"I'm super bummed. I'm still ready to do it tonight. Me and Team Apple have been on the phone since like late last night, early this morning trying to figure out how to do it," she said. "And I'm super ready, but we don't think the technical aspect of things is going to be perfect."

"This is crazy, not in a million years did I think I would test positive. I am so mad because I was so ready. The momentum of Verzuz has been so incredible," she continued, sharing that she feels fine but has a tiny cough, has no taste or smell.

Ashanti added that she also talked to Cole and they both said they wish they could do it in person and it would be better to postpone. However, she kept pressing that she was more than ready. "At this point, I don't know what else to do or say."

She also shared that she did not get COVID-19 from her trip to Africa or traveling and got it from a family member who did not know that they were positive. When she found out her family member's diagnosis, she got tested and the results came back positive.

During her IG Live, Ashanti also got the confirmation that her Verzuz battle would be rescheduled for early next year.

Ashanti joins Nancy Grace, Carrie Ann Inaba and Ellen DeGeneres also revealed that they tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

