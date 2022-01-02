Ashley Graham Celebrates Reaching 40 Week Mark with Twins 'Made It Full Term Today'

Ashley Graham is in the final stretch of her pregnancy!

The supermodel shared a special update on Jan. 1. “made it full term today (40 weeks!). due dates are just a suggestion, babies will always come on their birthday.”

Next to the caption, the Pretty Big Deal host shared a series of photos putting her twin baby bump on display. Graham’s famous friends took to the comments to celebrate the milestone.

“Congrats mama you got thissss,” Elaine Welteroth wrote. “Simply Divine wishing you beautiful and safe Birth ❤️❤️❤️,” fellow supermodel Naomi Campbell added. “They are in charge now and forever! ❤️,” friend Derek Blasberg hilariously chimed in.

Graham and her husband, Justin Ervin announced that they were expecting twin boys in Sept. The pair, who have been married since 2010, are already parents to one-year-old Isaac. In December, the 34-year-old gave fans an update on her ever-changing body.

“Justin says my stretch marks look like the tree of life,” she captioned the nude photo that showcased her bump. In Aug - - prior to the news that she was expecting not one, but two babies - - Graham opened up about prepping for baby number two. "I always heard that number two you're a lot more tired, you show faster. It's happening, I popped really fast," Graham told ET. "I'm exhausted. I'm running after a toddler. So yes, all the stereotypical things.”