Ashley Graham Responds to Her Hugh Grant Interview at the Oscars Going Viral

Ashley Graham is taking the high road when it comes to her viral Oscars interview with Hugh Grant. The 35-year-old supermodel interviewed A-listers on the champagne carpet during ABC's Oscars pre-show at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

Graham's awkward exchange with Grant went viral after a debate arose as to whether the 62-year-old British actor was being rude, giving clipped responses and even rolling his eyes at the end, or that the interview itself was just a culture clash gone wrong.

When approached by TMZ at the airport after the show, Graham was asked about her interview with Grant.

"You know what, my mama told me to kill people with kindness, so there you go," the mother of three said, smiling.

And Graham didn't seem to let the moment put a damper on the evening.

"I had so much fun," she shared. "My feet hurt though, but I had fun."

Graham served as one of the hosts of the ABC Oscars pre-show and later attended Vanity Fair's after-party alongside her husband, Justin Ervin.

As for Grant, he has not commented on his viral interview.

