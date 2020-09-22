Ashley Greene and David Arquette Star in 'Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story' Trailer (Exclusive)

Streetball legend and the so-called "white Michael Jordan," Jackie Ryan is getting the biopic treatment in Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story -- and ET can exclusively debut the first trailer.

Greg Finley (The Secret Life of the American Teenager) portrays the titular basketball star, who rose to fame in New York City in the '90s. When he's invited to try out for the New Jersey Nets, Jackie finally sees a chance for his dream of going pro to come true -- if he can overcome his inner demons and turn his life around. Watch the trailer above.

Blackjack co-stars Ashley Greene, Robert Davi, Moise Morancy, Geoffrey Cantor, Brandon Thomas Lee, Michael Rapaport and David Arquette, the latter of whom collaborated with director Danny A. Abeckaser on his last feature, Mob Town. The movie also includes an appearance by the Harlem Wizards.

"We had to cast actors that could not only act and portray these biographical roles, but also actors who could play basketball," Abeckaser says. "This was important to me as the director in order to be able to shoot this film accurately to tell the story of Jackie Ryan the way I wanted to tell it."

Gravitas Ventures

Blackjack: The Jackie Ryan Story is available on Amazon, iTunes and on demand Oct. 30.