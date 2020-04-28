Ashley 'Minnie' Ross, 'Little Women: Atlanta' Star, Dead at 34

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley "Minnie" Ross has died at age 34.

According to a statement released to ET by the late reality star's management team, Ross succumbed to injuries after a tragic hit-and-run car accident on Monday.

"It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka 'Ms Minnie' of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit and run car accident today, April 27th at the age of 34," the statement reads. "The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time."

Ross' management first announced the news on the late TV star's Instagram account, where friends and fans of the Little Women franchise shared their condolences.

Known as Ms Minnie, Ross starred on the hit Lifetime show with castmates Shirlene "Juicy" Pearson, Briana Barlup, Tiffany “Monie” Cashette, Emily Fernandez and twins Amanda and Andrea Salinas since 2016.