Ashley Nicole Black Exits 'A Black Lady Sketch Show' Ahead of Season 4, Series Adds 3 New Stars

A Black Lady Sketch Show is getting to work on its upcoming fourth season without a key member of the cast -- Ashley Nicole Black. On Tuesday, the star, who served as a writer and performer on the variety series, revealed that she has exited the series ahead of production for season 4.

"I am so happy that the fantastic @blackladysketch team will be back for a new season! I love these ladies and the whole team, and I can't wait to see what the new cuties get up to," Black said on Twitter. "While I made the difficult decision to leave the show, I CANT WAIT to watch what they come up with!"

"Well you can’t be on EVERY tv show at once so we remain grateful we had you for three beautiful seasons!!" ABLSS creator and star Robin Thede responded.

Well you can’t be on EVERY tv show at once so we remain grateful we had you for three beautiful seasons!! — Robin Thede (@robinthede) October 18, 2022

Black has had her hands in a lot of pots simultaneously; in addition to ABLSS, the 37-year-old is just coming off of an Emmy-winning stint as a writer on Ted Lasso and will next be seen in Apple TV+’s forthcoming 10-episode comedy Bad Monkey, starring Vince Vaughn.

Thede also shared a statement on Black's time on the series with Variety, saying the writer would "always be part of our family."

"We are forever indebted to our sister, Emmy winner Ashley Nicole Black, whose contributions as a writer and performer on A Black Lady Sketch Show for three seasons have made an indelible mark on our series and in comedy history," Thede said. "She will always be a part of our family and we are rooting for her as she continues on her path of greatness."

The HBO series was renewed in June, with its previous season featuring Thede, Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend as its main players, with the finale featuring a surprise return of original cast member and Abbott Elementary star Quinta Brunson.

Black joins Brunson and season 2 player Laci Mosley on the list of the show's former players, all of whom Thede has previously told ET she wishes the best for.

"I will continue to support her and every woman who comes from the show. There are women who are going to come and go every season on this show and we have to be ready for that," Thede said, noting that Mosley, is "killing it" on the iCarly reboot. "On this show, they leave to level up."

Going into production on season 4, the series has tapped Tamara Jade (The Voice season 19), Angel Laketa Moore (Atypical) and DaMya Gurley to join the ensemble as featured players.

"Angel, DaMya and Tamara are the absolute bellwether for the next generation of comedians," Thede told Variety. "They sing, dance, act and make you laugh! They are going to surprise and delight viewers with their endless talents, and we can't wait to introduce the world to them!"

All three seasons of A Black Lady Sketch Show are now streaming on HBO Max.