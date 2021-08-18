Ashley Tisdale Celebrates 'Best Friend' Austin Butler's 30th Birthday -- See the Sweet Post!

Happy birthday, Austin Butler!

The actor turned 30 on Tuesday, and in honor of his special day, plenty of his celebrity friends took to social media to send well wishes. Butler's longtime pal, Ashley Tisdale, was one of the first to pay tribute, sharing a series of pics from their years-long friendship.

"Wow @austinbutler I can’t believe your 30!!! Welcome to the club buddy!" she raved on Instagram. "You've been my best friend since you were 15 so that's 15 years strong of friendship! I am beyond proud of you and everything you're accomplishing but most importantly proud of the person you are."

"You've been my closest friend through the years, you're the type of friend that came over when I was crying on the floor from a horrible breakup and not only lifted me off the ground but brought my favorite candy," she continued. "I honestly didn't think anyone would ever understand me like you but then enter my husband and You happily embraced him like a brother. There’s no one like you Austin, you're my twin born 7 years later."

Tisdale added that she hopes Butler knows "how loved" he is among his family and friends.

"Happy Birthday 🎂🎂 ," she concluded her post. "Ps remember that one time I convinced you to be in my Disney movie Sharpay's Fabulous Adventure? Well look at you now!!

Butler previously dated Tisdale's former High School Musical co-star, Vanessa Hudgens, for over eight years. The two called it quits in January 2020 and she's since moved on with MLB star Cole Tucker.

Butler, meanwhile, has recently sparked romance rumors with Johnny Depp's 22-year-old daughter, Lily-Rose Depp. The two were spotted out and about in London earlier this month, sharing a steamy smooch after having dinner together.

