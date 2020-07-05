Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Explain Why They're More in Love Than Ever While Quarantining Together

No quarantine fighting here! Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis say they're even more appreciative of one another as they self-isolate together amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The couple appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan on Thursday and gave an update on their family, including their children -- 5-year-old daughter Wyatt and 3-year-old son Dimitri. Kunis said that her husband accepts her neurotic tendencies and balances her out.

"I'm a fast song to put it nicely. And he's the calming force in my life where every time I veer off," she shared. "Listen, in this pandemic, I've killed us all off and we've all had corona in my mind. I just go to the worst possible place and he's very reliable."

"Here's why I think it works, because I think you find my neurosis fun and funny and non-judgmental and that's why I think this works," she added.

Kutcher then sweetly replied, "It's called love. I love you."

When asked what they've learned about one another while under quarantine, Kunis also praised Kutcher as a good teacher to their kids.

"It's really hard to learn things about each other 20 years into a friendship," she noted, referencing their long history together after meeting on the set of That '70s Show back in 1998. "We're homeschooling our kids now. We're piggybacking on what the school's Zoom sessions are doing and extending on that. And I have learned about myself, I am not a good teacher. I clearly don't have that skill set, but my husband is fantastic at it, so I think that's something I've learned about you -- although you've always been good at explaining things, so I guess that's understandable."

Kutcher in turn said his wife was great at multitasking.

"I'm a focus-on-one-thing-at-a-time type of person," he explained. "I can only have one drawer open in life. If I'm working, it's the work drawer and that's what's open and that's it and I'm in that drawer. Mila can have 12 drawers open at the same time and somehow manage the whole thing. I have to go to a closet to get my work done so the kids aren't zooming through, but she can be teaching the kid how to ride a bike, while cooking, while on a producer call at the same time and somehow pull it all off and I don't know how you do that. It's even more amazing than I knew."

The 42-year-old actor said that the family was doing well amid the global health emergency and expressed their gratitude.

"We're really lucky," he acknowledged. "We talk about this a lot, being in a position in life where we can work from home. We can afford to not have to go to work. We're just really, really lucky and our appreciation for that grows every single day and also our appreciation for the folks who have to continue to go to work during this and like, risking their lives to be on the front lines of this effort. We're just madly appreciative of our circumstances."

Meanwhile, 36-year-old Kunis had a simple answer to why the two were doing so well under quarantine together.

"And we like each other," she said.

Later, Kutcher poked fun at his wife while discussing the quarantine-themed wine they launched last month. All the proceeds from the Oregon Pinot Noir created with Nocking Point goes to charities that the couple has handpicked.

"We put out a video on his Twitter or Instagram, or whatever," Kunis said about announcing the wine to their fans, before Kutcher interrupted her.

"This is, by the way, this is how educated my wife is on social media," he cracked. "She calls TikTok, ‘The Tic Tac.' So, she's not pretending when she's like, ‘What is it, the Twitter or the Instagram?'"

