Ashton Kutcher Has the Ultimate Response to Mila Kunis' 'Time' 100 Honor (Exclusive)

When it comes to Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher will forever have hearts in his eyes.

When ET caught up with the 44-year-old actor at the Tribeca Film Festival premiere of Vengeance -- his first movie role in nearly a decade -- the star was asked about his real-life leading lady being chosen as Time's 100 most influential people of 2022. So, is Kunis' new honor helping her win more arguments at home?

"She might be of 100 for Time," Kutcher said, "but she's of number one for me."

Fellow star Zoe Saldaña credited Kunis with her devotion to marriage and motherhood when she penned a tribute to the 38-year-old actress as part of the Time honor. "She gives 100% to each and every one of her roles: as a mother, as a wife, as a daughter, as a granddaughter, as a friend, as a producer, as an actor," Saldaña wrote. "She goes all in, and she cares a great deal."

The author also acknowledged the incredible team Kunis and Kutcher -- who tied the knot in 2015 -- have proven themselves to be together, particularly in the midst of their humanitarian efforts for Ukraine. "Seeing her fundraise for Ukraine and raise tens of millions: it’s what we have come to expect the Kutcher-Kunis clan to do, to always rise to the occasion," Saldaña pointed out. "What needs to be done? They will take it upon themselves, they will initiate anything and everything in their power to be of service."

In addition to helping raise millions for relief in Ukraine with his wife, Kutcher is heading back to the silver screen come July 29, when Vengeance -- B.J. Novak's film directorial debut -- hits theaters. "It was kind of this amazing full-circle moment," Kutcher said of starring in Novak's film. "I cast him on Punk'd when he was first getting going."