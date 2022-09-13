Audrina Patridge Speaks Out About 'Bling Ring' Robbery in Trailer for 'Hollywood Heist' Netflix Doc

A decade after Audrina Patridge became one of several high-profile celebrities whose homes were robbed by a group of high school teens, the former Hills star is speaking out about the burglaries in the Netflix docuseries The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist.

“It was like they went shopping in my closet,” Patridge says. “After my house was broken into, I was the most terrified I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

And she’s not the only one to speak out, as Alexis Haines nee Neiers and Nick Norgo nee Prugo, two of the central figures in what became known as the “Bling Ring” at the time, open up about the truth behind the robberies for the first time on camera.

After both served jail time and saw their story retold onscreen by director Sofia Coppola, the two are speaking out -- and recounting their own version of events, detailing how the robberies started with unlocked cars outside of house parties before escalating to celebrity home break-ins that involved stealing jewelry, clothes and other items worth thousands of dollars.

“I’ve always been the kind of person to do whatever I had to get what I wanted. But I never thought in my wildest dreams that it would reach the level of criminality that it did,” Norgo says, while Haines adds, “I didn’t come here to save face. I came here to be honest.”

In addition to Patridge, Norgo and Haines, Perez Hilton and Andrea Arlington-Dunne also share their side of the Hollywood saga, with the latter opening up about what her family was going through at the time, especially as filming of their reality series, Pretty Wild, coincided with the fallout of her daughter’s crime spree.

The three-part docuseries, directed by Miles Blayden-Ryall and executive produced by Lawrence Walford, Rob Davis and Alastair Cook, premieres Sept. 21 only on Netflix.