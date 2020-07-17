August Alsina Says He Spoke Out About His Romance With Jada Pinkett Smith to 'Clear the Air'

August Alsina is opening up and untangling lingering questions about his past relationship with Jada Pinkett Smith. The "Rounds" singer, once more, got candid about his decision to openly talk about his and Pinkett Smith's previous romance, telling Vulturein a new interview published Friday that he needed to speak his truth.

Explaining that he never thinks "it’s important to know who I date" and it's nobody's business, Alsina decided to share his story after "there was a lot of chatter around my name and her name."

"When I love something or love someone, I express that," he shares, adding that he was super in love and didn't care what anybody thought. "[But] people looked at me as this problematic guy who was super reckless, like I’m pushing up on someone’s wife. I didn’t really like that. I didn’t like the sound of that, especially when it wasn’t the truth."

"I think because people didn’t have the truth, it allowed them to view me and my character a certain type of way. And that started to really eat at my soul," he relays. "But deeper than that, it started to f**k with my partnerships and business relationships and money because of people seeing me as this reckless guy who’s, like, publicly announcing his love and pushing up on somebody’s wife, quote, unquote."

Alsina first opened up about his romance with Pinkett Smith, and claimed Will Smith gave him "his blessing," during an interview with radio personality Angela Yee last month. Last week, Pinkett Smith acknowledged her past relationship with the 27-year-old singer during an episode of her Facebook Watch show, Red Table Talk. She and 51-year-old husband Will candidly discussed their decision to separate, before eventually getting back together. Jada shared that while she did have an "entanglement" with Alsina when she and Will were "done," she rejected Alsina's statement that Will gave him his permission, noting that only she could give herself permission in this particular situation.

Following Pinkett Smith's revelations, Alsina reveals that a lot of people in his partnership or business deals later apologized to him.

"I never talk about my relationships cause I don’t think it’s important. But my livelihood is important," he expresses, adding that he has to take care of his nieces. "I didn’t like how that started to tamper with my life and finances. I felt it necessary to get it out off of my spirit and clear the air."

Admitting that it "was a difficult decision," he states that he never wants to be the one "causing a ruckus." "I never want to be problematic in any kind of way. But after talking to a few people that I have love for and respect and who’ve been in this business for some time, and even people outside the business that have been respectful, they also thought that I should free myself in that way," he notes.

When asked if he wishes he would've spoken out sooner, he says no. "I feel like everything worked out how it should. Who’s to say I would have been in the proper place to clear the air if I had done that earlier?" he asks. "Especially with me going through my health issues and my sickness. I never want to come from a place of hurt, anger, or malice. Always from a place of love. I think that everything worked out in the way that it should."

While he hasn't watched the Red Table Talk episode, he said that he's seen snippets here and there and it's been brought to his attention. As for Pinkett Smith's use of "entanglement," Alsina says he would "agree" with her.

"If you look up the definition of 'entanglement,' it is a complex and difficult relationship. It was exactly that," he notes. "I think it’s just the language that probably stuck out to people. But I definitely have to agree with it being an entanglement. It definitely was something complicated, a complicated dynamic."

Alsina, meanwhile, continues to stand by his truth and says "there is no bad blood with anybody. "They [the Smiths] got [the Angela Yee interview] way before the world ever saw it. It came from a loving place. There’s no bad love with anybody. I got love for everybody on this planet," he says.

He also states that he doesn't regret getting deeply involved with Pinkett Smith, adding, "I think that [relationship] helped me to operate and access my higher self. I don’t regret it at all because I know that on this planet, there is not much harmony, and there is not much love, so when you’re actually given love, real love that you’ve never experienced, it is a gift."

