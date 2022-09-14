Authorities Find Plane Wreckage from Crash that Killed Megan Hilty's Family Members

The National Transportation Safe Board (NTSB) has located the wreckage from the float plane crash which killed 10 people on Sept. 4, including Megan Hilty's pregnant sister, Lauren, her brother-in-law, Ross, and her nephew, Remy. Information on the wreckage was announced via the agency's website on Monday.

"Due to the depth of the water (approximately 190 feet) and the current (3-5 knots), the most suitable tool for recovery is a work class remotely operated vehicle (ROV)," the statement on the NTSB's site read. "NTSB continues to be in communication with federal agencies and local companies to obtain a work class ROV."

According to The Seattle Times on Sept. 13, only one body, identified as 29-year-old attorney Gabby Hanna, has been recovered. Nine people, including the plane's pilot, are still unaccounted for.

The family first spoke out in a statement to Seattle NBC affiliate KING 5, saying, "We are deeply saddened and beyond devastated at the loss of our beloved Ross Mickel, Lauren Hilty, Remy and their unborn baby boy, Luca. Our collective grief is unimaginable. They were a bright and shining light in the lives of everyone who knew them. Although their time with us was too short, we will carry their legacy forward."

The following day, Megan shared an emotional statement alongside a photo of her family on Instagram.

"On Sunday afternoon, a small float plane crashed into Puget Sound off the coast of Whidbey Island. My beloved sister Lauren, brother-in-law Ross and baby nephew Remy were on that plane," the 41-year-old Smash star wrote. "To make this news even more devastating, my sister was eight months pregnant and we were expecting to welcome baby boy Luca into the world next month."

"The last three days have been the worst of our lives. There are truly no words to appropriately convey the depth of our grief. The last thing I wanted to do was acknowledge this painful family tragedy publicly, but it’s come to my attention that several news outlets have misgendered my sweet nephew and some haven’t even mentioned baby Luca," she continued. "Lauren and Ross left behind my niece who we are all holding in our hearts. Thankfully, she was not on the plane and we ask that her name and personal information be kept private as she is a minor. It is important these details be corrected to respectfully honor everyone we’ve lost and the loved ones they’ve left behind. The outpouring of love and support has meant so much to everyone in our family. It has been so comforting to know just how loved Lauren, Ross, Remy and Luca truly are."