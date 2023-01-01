Ava Phillippe Starts 'the New Year Off With a Bang' With Emergency Room Visit

Ava Phillippe's New Year's Eve didn't exactly go off without a hitch. The 23-year-old daughter of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that she wound up in the emergency room on the last day of 2022.

"Starting the new year off with a bang…well, more like a *pop*…in my ankle," Ava captioned a pic of herself in the ER, before revealing the injury happened "all because my clumsy self tried to hop over a (very large) rain puddle in heels."​

Ava went on to thank her pal, Jaden, for accompanying her to the hospital.

"Currently feeling quite blessed to have a superstar friend and ER buddy like @jadensanders_ in my life," she wrote. "She seriously kept me giggling for all the hours we waited & only left my side once to go get us some cozy, dry clothes. Love you, J."​

As for what the injury taught her, Ava wrote, "​​​​​​I will definitely be adding 'be gentler with my body' to my list of new year's resolutions!"

Ava concluded her post by encouraging her followers to "share what you're looking forward to in the new year or any resolutions you may have."

"I would love to read them while keeping my ankle propped up in bed!" she wrote. "Wishing peace, love, & good health for all of you in 2023."

Ava has previously made headlines for her striking physical similarities to her famous mom. The women, though, aren't convinced of their resemblance. When Reese appeared on the Today show in October, Jenna Bush Hager called the mother-daughter duo "twins."

"​Oh, you think so?" Reese questioned, before adding of herself and Ava, "She and I don't see it that much."

As for parenting her adult kids, Ava and her 19-year-old brother, Deacon, Reese said, "You establish a different relationship. It's about honesty... You have to really nurture your adult relationship with your children, too, and give them respect and space to become who they are and not who you want them to be."