'Bachelor' Alum Nick Viall and Girlfriend Natalie Joy Go Instagram Official

Nick Viall is off the market! The 40-year-old former Bachelor star and his girlfriend, Natalie Joy, made things Instagram official with a cute video on Wednesday.

In the clip, which was posted to Joy's Instagram Story, Viall is busy using virtual reality goggles, but his girlfriend has other ideas.

When Joy, a surgical technologist, sneaks up to her preoccupied beau and tries to give him a kiss on the cheek, Viall laughs and states, "You're freaking me out," as he continues his immersion into the VR world.

Instagram

Viall first appeared on Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette in 2014, during which he was the runner-up to Josh Murray. The next year, he joined Kaitlyn Bristowe's season of the show, where he once again came in second place, this time to Shawn Booth.

Bachelor in Paradise was next for the reality star, who began a brief relationship with Jen Saviano that did not end in a proposal. He served as the Bachelor in 2017 and ended his season by getting engaged to Vanessa Grimaldi. The pair called it quits that same year. Grimaldi is currently engaged to Joshua Wolfe.

In the years since, Viall has been romantically linked to January Jones and Rachel Bilson, though he told ET in August that he was single and "in a very comfortable place with my relationship life right now."

During the same chat, Viall revealed that, throughout his tumultuous relationship history, what he wants out of a partner and their life together has remained the same.

"My priorities of having a family are still No. 1," he said. "So I don't think it really has changed too much."