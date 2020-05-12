'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Admits It Was 'Scary' Finding Out She Was Pregnant Amid Divorce

Krystal Nielson didn't expect to get pregnant amid her divorce from ex Chris Randone. The Bachelor in Paradise alum and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, found out they were having a baby in August, just months after they started their relationship.

"It was scary finding out we were pregnant,” Nielson, 32, shared on Friday’s episode of the Scheananigans With Scheana Shay podcast. "Especially so soon in a relationship, especially me still being legally tied in this marriage and having this whole public thing around it."

The reality star admitted that she had "a lot of anxiety and worry" about being pregnant. However, she shared that it has been an "incredible lesson" for her and strengthened their relationship.

"This can be an incredible story that I’ll be able to share one day to inspire a lot of women in my position," Nielson expressed. "We’re so excited about the future."

She also shared that she didn't tell Randone about being pregnant, explaining that she was planning on telling him "but when the time came I was like you know what, it just doesn’t feel right to message him right now."

The two have since talked and she shared that he texted, saying, "He thinks I’m going to become a wonderful mother and he’s really, really happy for me and hopes we can become friends and be there for each other."

Days after announcing her pregnancy, Randone said he was "truly broken" by his ex's news.

"Icing on the cake for feeling truly broken," Randone said during an Instagram Q&A. "But I know in my heart I'm gonna find a super dope woman and have the most beautiful babies a dad could ask for. So I'll continue to follow my heart and let God guide my path in finding an incredible woman to build and grow with.”

"I'll never be okay about it," he added in response to a fan asking if he's "ok with all the Krystal stuff." "But I will just continue to be grateful for the years I had with that love. At least the love I had in my heart."

Nielson first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She then appeared on Bachelor in Paradise, where she met, fell in love with, and eventually married Randone.

Reflecting on her pregnancy and relationship with Randone, Nielson said, "I got pregnant seven months after we split...But we are on good terms now."