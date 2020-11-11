'Bachelor in Paradise' Alum Krystal Nielson Is Pregnant

Krystal Nielson is going to be a mom! On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Bachelor in Paradise alum posted a video on YouTube announcing the news that she and her boyfriend, Miles Bowles, are expecting their first child in April. Nielson and Bowles made their relationship Instagram official last month.

The video began with footage from Aug. 9, when Nielson filmed herself awaiting the results of a pregnancy test.

"That would be f**king bananas. That would be so bananas if I was pregnant," she said. "If I saw a no I'd be relieved. And I'd be like, 'OK, not yet. Still not time.' I might go make myself a skinny margarita to be honest. And if it's a yes, I'm gonna freak out. I'm going to freak out."

"Oh my god, my whole life would change. Like, my whole life would change," she added. "Oh my gosh, I'm so scared."

When the test revealed the pregnant result, Nielson burst into tears, telling the camera, "I have a baby inside me. Oh my god."

In the next clip, Nielson and Bowles are lying in bed together as she reflects on their big news.

"I don't really feel too scared because I just feel that this will line up," she said. "... I don't feel scared, I just feel excited for how it's all gonna happen."

Further clips showed the mom-to-be showing off her baby bump and participating in a pregnancy photo shoot.

"I'm feeling so anxious and excited and nervous. All of it! I'm just, honestly, ready. So ready," she said. "I can't wait to fill my heart with so much love and creating little pieces of me into this world. And teaching them to love and teaching them the love I never had."

On her Instagram Story, Nielson shared a quote that she attributed to an unknown author.

"The best things in life happen unexpectedly. The best stories begin with 'and all of the sudden...' The best adventures are never planned," the quote read. "Free yourself from expectations. The best will come when you least expect it."

Nielson first appeared on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor in 2018. She then made her way to Bachelor in Paradise, where she met, fell in love with, and eventually married Chris Randone. They called it quits in February, eight months after tying the knot.

Following their split, Randone took a break from social media, only just returning to Instagram on Tuesday to say that he's "better" and thinks there's "real love out there" for him.

Watch the video below for more celeb baby news.