'Bachelor in Paradise' Alums Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt Are Married

Grocery Store Joe is a Bachelor no more! On Thursday, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt took to Instagram to announce that they've tied the knot.

The pair got married in what appears to be a courthouse ceremony. They kept things casual for the nuptials, with Pitt sporting leather pants and a sweater and her new husband wearing black pants and a blue pullover.

"JUST MARRIED!!" the couple captioned a video of themselves being pronounced married. "We are still having a wedding this September but who doesn’t want to get married twice!"

Both Amabile and Pitt wore masks for the ceremony, which they pulled down to share their first kiss as husband and wife.

Amabile and Pitt shared a longer clip of the ceremony on their YouTube channel, which shows them exchanging vows as they hold hands. The couple kissed and cried happy tears after they were officially declared married.

Amabile and Pitt met and fell in love on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise last year. When ET spoke with the couple at the end of the season, they opened up about Amabile's sweet proposal.

"[It was] very romantic, very intense," Amabile said. "I was extremely, extremely nervous. Probably the most nervous I've been since 2018, when I was on Becca [Kufrin]'s season of The Bachelorette. Night one limo, that's probably how nervous I was."

"Same for me," Pitt agreed, before amending, "There was a little bit more shock value on my end, because I didn't have a ring in my back pocket. I didn't know what was about to happen. But [it was] very special, very romantic. I just felt totally elated the entire day."

Then, in June 2022, Amabile told ET, "Everything is great with Serena and myself," adding that, while he "never says no to anything," he and Pitt likely wouldn't tie the knot on TV.

