'Bachelor in Paradise' Recap: The Beach Falls Apart After Eliza Leaves Rodney Heartbroken

The most loved man on Bachelor in Paradise just got his heart broken. Monday's latest episode of the series saw one woman weigh the importance of money and love and another lady flip flop between two men, all of which ET is breaking down in the recap below.

Back from her date with Hayden, Kate committed to Logan, before questioning her decision based on Logan's age, financial status and roommate situation.

While Genevieve and Aaron and Danielle and Michael developed their relationships, Eliza questioned whether she should stick with Rodney or jump ship to Justin. Once she handed out her rose, though, Eliza shocked everyone on the beach when she changed her mind and left Paradise to seek out the one that got away.

Keep reading for a full recap of episode 12 of Bachelor in Paradise.

Kate Loves Hayden's Money But Gives Logan Her Rose

As Kate and Hayden continued their date, Logan was kicking himself for not expressing his true feelings beforehand in an effort not to "smother" her. Meanwhile, Kate wasn't exactly feeling sparks with Hayden, but was impressed that he owns a company and does well financially.

Kate confronted Logan upon her return, accusing him of being "aloof" and "closed off."

"I didn't want you to go out with anybody but me," Logan confessed. "... I want you to be mine, so do you feel that way too?"

"I do," Kate replied, before making out with Logan in full view of Hayden.

The next morning, though, Kate appeared to have a change of heart, as she gossiped with the girls about Logan not being able to afford Equinox, his roommate situation and his apparent inability to pay for fancy vacations. In contrast, Hayden "is established in his life" with "a mortgage and a plan," Kate said.

"I don't want to have to carry someone else. It's exhausting and it builds a crazy amount of resentment," she said. "I am done being the breadwinner... I want a man to have provider energy."

Ultimately, Kate did hand out her rose to Logan, but she didn't exactly blow him away with a romantic speech. "There's definitely something here, but I need more," Kate told him. "Can you give that to me?"

The third degree left Logan "confused," as he told the cameras, "When you give someone a rose you tell them why you like them and I don't feel well-liked by Kate."

Genevieve and Aaron Are in Love, Danielle and Michael Aren't Far Behind

Before the rose ceremony, Genevieve was "happy" and feeling "good." Aaron threatened her positive move when he sat her down to discuss how she packed her bags and nearly walked away.

"When you said you were falling in love with me when we were in the jungle path and I said that I was falling in love, I was really in the heat of the moment and it's not true. It's not true at all," Aaron said, before quickly quelling Genevieve's nerves. "I have already fallen in love and I love you a lot."

"I love you," Genevieve replied, before telling the cameras, "I've never felt like this. It’s the best feeling."

Genevieve and Aaron weren't the only couple to be feeling the love. At the rose ceremony, Jessenia's went to Andrew, Brittany's to Tyler, Victoria's to Johnny, Serene's to Brandon, Florence's to Justin, Shanae's to Joey, and Danielle's to Michael. It was the latter couple who earned the week's date card, as they set off on a horse-riding adventure in town.

"I absolutely see a future with Michael. One thousand percent," Danielle gushed after their date. "He's just the most special human that's ever come into my life."

Eliza Flip Flops Between Rodney and Justin

As many people on the beach were basking in love, Eliza was dealing with too much of a good thing. Following her date with Justin, Eliza was stuck between him and her initial connection with Rodney.

Rodney tried to plead his case, telling Eliza, "I can't lose you... I'm not ready for a life without you," before calling her his "potential fiancée." While Eliza seemed pleased by Rodney's words, she went on to make out with Justin.

"I want what's best for me and I want what's best for you and ideally that's us," Justin told Eliza.

At the rose ceremony, Eliza ultimately stuck with Rodney, sending Justin home. Jacob, Hayden and Alex were also sent packing this week.

As Eliza walked Justin out, both of them were in tears. "I thought I would feel better, so why do I feel worse?" Eliza asked the cameras.

Rodney woke up the next morning on cloud nine, gushing, "She's the only one I see... It's all worth it to find someone as special as I have, so I'm very excited for our future."

Eliza was feeling differently, as admitted in a confessional, "I think it's possible that I maybe didn't make the right choice for me... I should've woken up this morning with more clarity."

Eliza eventually made her way down to the beach to tell Rodney her true feelings.

"I chose you because it felt like the right thing to do. I have a lot of feelings for you. I felt a sense of loyalty," she explained through tears. "... When I was walking Justin out, I was so upset. I thought I was just upset because I had to hurt someone's feelings... I woke up again this morning and I felt the same way still."

"I think I felt so much pressure and I think I was influenced a little bit by how much love everyone has for you," Eliza continued. "I'm really sorry. It's not that I don't have feelings for you, I just think I have stronger feelings for Justin."

Clearly devastated, Rodney made his way upstairs to say goodbye to the group. "My heart's broken. I'm embarrassed. That's where we’re at. I just thought she was my future," he told everyone, leaving them all in tears.

As he was driven away, Rodney questioned, "Why me? Why me?"

Eliza, still crying over the situation, decided to hop a plane to Baltimore in an attempt to win Justin back.

"Justin, we didn't even get to give it a shot. I think it could’ve been really great... I feel like there's something really there and I think he thought the same way," she said. "... I don’t usually chase guys, but he means a lot to me. I hope he's as excited to see me as I am to see him... I really think he's someone that I can see myself with in the future."

Bachelor Nation Royalty Comes to the Beach

Next week's episode will pick up right there, as a shocked Justin tells Eliza he's "confused" about the situation.

Back at the beach, Andrew questions, "Does this love s**t even matter?" Then, two new ladies arrive, Ency, with her eye on Andrew, and Lyndsey, whose focus is on Logan.

As Jessenia sobs over the situation, Kate questions, "Am I insane for feeling whiplash right now?"

"Paradise is never gonna be the same," Rachel promises, as Gabby jokes that she's "here for the tea."

Their arrival isn't exactly welcome news for the alums of their season, or as Logan put it, "I already have about five exes on this beach. Let's see what happens when you put them all in a jar and shake it up."

Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise airs Mondays and Tuesdays on ABC. (No episode will air on Nov. 8 due to the election.)