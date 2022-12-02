'Bachelor in Paradise's Jacob Admits Jill Broke Up With Him Because 'Trust Was Lost' in Their Relationship

Jacob Rapini is speaking out about his split from Jill Chin. The Bachelor in Paradise star took to Instagram on Friday to weigh in on his and Jill's split, after she said that she ended things due to "a lack of trust."

"You were the right person at the wrong time," Jacob began his lengthy post, which featured two solo shots of him and as well as a photo with him and Jill." You gave 100% while I gave 80. You pushed me to look for quality work, change my schedule, and focus on my family instead of hollow relationships. You asked for better communication while I was lacking. You showed up when I didn't."

Jacob continued by admitting that "trust was lost" during their relationship, before noting that "distance was a big factor" for him. While Jacob lives in Arizona, Jill resides in Rhode Island.

"Being 2,000 miles away comes with its share of challenges but that wasn't the main reason," he wrote. "It was readiness of commitment. I appreciate you making me recognize this at the cost of you trying to make it work."

ET exclusively reported on Jill and Jacob's split hours before the Click Bait with Bachelor Nation podcast episode where she discussed it was released.

"I literally had no other choice. I had to do what was best for myself," Jill said on the podcast. "There's just a line and standards that you have for yourself that you just can't allow people to cross."

"The trust had been broken," Jill added of what went wrong with her beau. "In a long-distance relationship, you need communication and trust and we had neither of those things."

Communication and trust were things that Jill previously told ET were non-negotiable in a relationship.

"It's just constant communication, just figuring out if you're aligned in your morals, in your life, and just trying to figure out if you can build a life together," she said. "... It's hard 'cause we're gonna be long distance, so it's just kind of seeing if we show up for each other in that way, honestly."

Jill and Jacob stole fans' hearts on season 8 of BiP, when they had an unforgettable one-on-one date. Their connection wavered during the show's split week, though, and when the OG women returned to the beach, Jacob ended things with Jill. Jacob later told ET that he regretted ending things, and revealed he reached out to Jill after he left the beach.

"After our one-on-one aired, we were like, 'Oh, we're catching the feelings again!' And then we started talking more and more," Jill recalled on the podcast. "And then about three weeks before the reunion, we decided that we probably wanted to give this a shot, so we were just going to talk and try it out."

Jacob addressed this period of time in his post, writing, "We had talked before the reunion and we were both open to giving it a go."

At the show's reunion, Jacob quite literally swept Jill off her feet in a sweet grand gesture, which she said was her "fairytale moment."

"At the reunion, I wanted to show you a glorious moment to somehow undo the pain I caused in Mexico," Jacob wrote. "But it isn't about the big moments. It's about the little things."

After the reunion, Jacob took to Instagram to make things even more official with Jill.

"I'm honored that I can call you mine after going through all the chaos that we had to endure," he wrote in part. "After rekindling what was a 3 day relationship on the beach we both realized we’re right for each other."

Things crumbled shortly thereafter, according to Jill. "We had planned a trip to Rhode Island and everything. It was going to be really cute," she said. "But then unfortunately everything kind of just fell through. Like, immediately after he hard launched it. I hate it."

Jacob concluded his Instagram post by admitting his faults and wishing Jill well.

"I wasn’t there to give you my whole heart because of my insecurities. I have a lot of refinement to do before I can mentally and spiritually be there," he wrote. "You deserve to be loved. Right now, I deserve to be alone. Jill, good luck on your journey angel."

As for Jill, she said on the podcast that she doesn't "wish ill will upon Jacob."

"It is what it is. We're going to move on," she said. "... I think that in the future, he could be a good partner to somebody if he puts in some work. Hopefully he will do so and somebody will be right for him."