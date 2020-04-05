'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': The First 'I Love You' Gets Dropped In Sneak Peek (Exclusive)

We're only halfway through The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart-- but we're about to reach a giant milestone.

Only ET has an exclusive sneak peek at Monday's episode of the Bachelor spinoff, in which the first L-bomb is dropped! That's right, a love confession is made... on stage. The lucky-in-love couple? Bri and Chris, of course!

The clip kicks off with guest judge Toni Braxton gushing over the pair's chemistry after their performance. "That's what I'm talking about!" Braxton exclaims in the clip. "Absolutely!"

"I was feeling it. I was uncomfortable, but it was good. I was like, 'OK!' Wonderful, splendid. I see love, I see a connection," she says.

Bachelor Nation's Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo also sit on the judging panel. "We were having this conversation of, 'How do you sing and show you're in love at the same time?' That's how you do it!" Lindsay proudly yells. "That is exactly how you do it!"

That's when a blushing Bri makes a big reveal. "I just hugged him and I said, 'I love you,' but you didn't hear it, and I haven't told you that yet," she says into the mic, hugging Chris.

In a recent interview with ET, host Chris Harrison teased Listen to Your Heart could end with a lasting relationship -- and a proposal.

"There's always the hope and the promise of love, and if love is strong enough, it would be a proposal," he shared. "Some, maybe multiple couples, would ride off into the sunset. I mean, it's happened in Paradise."

"The ultimate dream of the show is that at the end of the day, we have one superstar couple that is the Listen to Your Heart champion couple, and they are deeply, madly in love," the host added.

The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.