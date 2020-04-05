'Bachelor: Listen to Your Heart': What Happens to the Show's Tour Prize Amid Coronavirus (Exclusive)

Chris Harrison finally announced the prize on last Monday's episode of The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart -- though the status of that prize is already up in the air.

As the longtime Bachelor host revealed, after week-by-week eliminations, the final couple left standing will win the opportunity to work with a notable producer to create original songs. They'll also go on tour together... which is where things get complicated.

"Obviously when we made that prize package, getting out and touring and concerts were a thing," Harrison tells ET's Lauren Zima of the status of the tour prize amid the coronavirus pandemic. "So [I'm] not sure [what will happen]."

"I mean, clearly that is still part of it. As soon as they can do it safely, we'll do that," he continues. "Creating music, working with a music producer, [making a] music video, going on tour is all something that we definitely want to do as soon as we can safely do it. But yeah, how wild that you kind of look back, even when I'm watching the concerts back and I'm like, 'Wow.' When you look at it through this lens of a quarantine, it's very different."

Of course, there's also another scenario that could see the tour canceled -- if the winning couple breaks up. "They probably won't go on tour [in that case]," Harrison reasons.

At this point, however, a lasting couple does look promising. ET's exclusive sneak peek at Monday night's episode shows couple Bri and Chris exchanging the Bachelor spinoff's first "I love you."

"What a great story to tell, 'I said I love you in front of Toni Braxton, Andy Grammer, Rachel [Lindsay] and Bryan [Abasolo] and a thousand spectators,'" Harrison reflected of the moment, which occurred onstage after Bri and Chris' performance.

"They're the Jade [Roper] and Tanner [Tolbert]... Like Jane and Tanner did in [Bachelor in] Paradise, they're just doing their own thing, and they are madly in love. Amazing," Harrison says. "We're, like, three weeks in... That's the cool thing about this show is it works, these people are really in love. And they never would've met each other than this show."

Harrison will look back at some of the Bachelor franchise's greatest love stories and most memorable moments in the franchise's new series, The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! The show will air for 10 episodes starting on Monday, June 8, with Harrison virtually catching up with fan-favorite alumni.

"The quarantine has definitely spurred this thing on, and [Bachelor creator] Mike Fliess and I started talking immediately and thought, 'What could we do? Everybody wants content and then there was this clamoring for old seasons of The Bachelor,'" he says. "A lot of people missed some huge, pivotal seasons, so let's go back... [and] make it fun and interesting and very different."

The Bachelor: The Most Unforgettable -- Ever! premieres Monday, June 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The Bachelor Presents: Listen to Your Heart currently airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. See more in the video below.