'Bachelor’ Star Bri Springs Says Life Has Been ‘Mentally Draining’ Since Being On the Show

Bri Springs is getting candid about her life after being on The Bachelor. She took to Instagram to talk about the highs and lows of her personal life, after competing for the heart of Bachelor Matt James during the 25th season of the ABC reality dating series.

"Life after the show has been full of wonderful surprises," Springs, 25, wrote in a caption alongside a slideshow of snapshots from her real-life. "But it has also been mentally draining and there have been times and situations where I’ve felt defeated."

Springs was sent home last week, right before the final episode, after James picked Michelle Young and Rachael Kirkconnell as his final two choices for the season.

"I’ve read all of your messages and you have no idea how appreciative I am of your kindness and support" Springs continued in a message to her fans and friends. "Your words have helped me along the way, so thank you."

She advised everyone reading to "check in with yourself from time to time to see what you need."

"I made a commitment to myself, to be honest, and stay true to who I am," she concluded. "And this means being present with the ones I love."

The post, which she shared on Sunday, came one day before the dramatic finale of The Bachelor, which ended with James tearfully breaking things off with Young before committing to a serious relationship with Kirkconnell, without the pair actually getting engaged.

In an emotional After the Final Rose, James revealed that he and Kirkconnell had split up following the racism controversy that rocked Bachelor Nation over the past few months.

